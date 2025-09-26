Indian Pharma Stocks Take a Bitter Pill: Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, Cipla Share Price Plunge Up To 5% On Trump’s Tariff Shock

Indian pharmaceutical stocks took a sharp hit on Friday, September 26, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on branded or patented drug imports starting October 1, 2025, unless companies are building manufacturing facilities in the United States.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company is building their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America. There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these pharmaceutical products if construction has started.”

Nifty Pharma Index Down Over 2%

At 9:40 AM, the Nifty Pharma index was down 2.38%, with top losers including Torrent Pharma, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, Natco Pharma, Laurus Labs, and Biocon, some falling as much as 4%.

Sun Pharma Share Price Today

Sun Pharma opened at Rs 1,585.00 and slipped to an intraday low of Rs 1,548.00 in early trade, marking a nearly 5% drop. At 9:48 AM, the stock was trading at Rs 1,588.30, down 2.36%.

Biocon Share Price Today

Biocon opened at Rs 349.00 and hit a low of Rs 342.50, falling 3.7% in early trade. At the time of writing, the stock was trading at Rs 347.20, down 8.75 pts or 2.46%.

Generics Exempt, But Fears Remain

While generic formulations are exempt from the new tariffs, the announcement triggered investor concerns about potential spillover to complex generics and specialty drugs, as well as pricing pressures. Companies like Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Lupin, and Aurobindo , major exporters of low-cost generics, stand to benefit from continued access to the U.S. market.

Broader Market Weakness Adds to Pressure

Amid weak global cues, the broader Indian markets also opened lower. The Sensex slipped 243 points (0.30%) to 80,916.47, and the Nifty fell 75 points (0.30%) to 24,815.40. Market breadth was negative, with 965 shares advancing, 1,258 declining, and 152 unchanged.