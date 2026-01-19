Indian Premium Brands Find Global Shelf Space, Challenging Old Notions

Nikhil Kamath points to several homegrown labels that are gaining visibility and retail presence in international markets. | Image: X

Indian consumer brands are increasingly pushing back against the perception that the country excels only at mass-market manufacturing, not premium brand creation. Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently highlighted this shift, pointing to several homegrown labels that are gaining visibility and retail presence in international markets.

Indian Brands In Global Cultural Hubs

Specialty coffee brand Subko has opened a flagship store at Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue, a district known for its global arts and design ecosystem. Wellness brand SuperYou has also entered the Dubai market, while streetwear label 11.11 now retails in New York. The brand gained wider attention after actor Brad Pitt was seen wearing its clothing in a film, without a paid endorsement. Leather lifestyle brand Nappa Dori, meanwhile, operates in close proximity to Subko in the same Alserkal district, underscoring the growing presence of Indian premium brands in global lifestyle hubs.

Why Founders Are Looking Overseas?

The trend comes amid a broader reset in India’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecosystem. Slower domestic demand, rising customer acquisition costs and cautious venture funding have prompted founders to explore international markets such as West Asia, the US and Europe, where consumers show greater willingness to pay for design-led, artisanal products.

Unlike earlier export-driven models focused on price competitiveness, these brands emphasise craftsmanship, limited-batch production and cultural storytelling.