Indian Railways' Diwali 2025 Gift: Platform Tickets Suspended at 15 Stations for Festive Rush
As a Diwali gift to ensure smooth travel, Indian Railways has suspended platform ticket sales at 15 key stations, including Delhi and Mumbai, until October 28, 2025, to manage the festive rush during Diwali and Chhath Puja.
In a festive gesture to ensure hassle-free travel during the 2025 Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations, Indian Railways has announced a temporary suspension of platform ticket sales at 15 major railway stations across India, including prominent hubs in Delhi and Mumbai.
This Diwali gift from Indian Railways aims to streamline passenger movement and enhance safety during boarding and deboarding amid the expected surge in festive travelers.
Northern Railway has emphasised that the temporary suspension of platform ticket sales at select Delhi-NCR stations is a proactive step to handle the expected surge in passengers. By limiting platform access, the railway aims to reduce congestion and enhance safety for travelers.
Passengers are encouraged to adhere to the advisory, make early travel arrangements, and comply with railway guidelines to ensure a smooth journey.
The restriction will remain in effect until October 28, 2025, with special provisions allowing platform tickets for senior citizens, passengers with disabilities, children, and women requiring assistance, as per Railway Board guidelines.
Platform Ticket Suspension: List of Affected Stations
The suspension of platform ticket sales applies to the following 15 key stations:
- New Delhi Railway Station
- Delhi Railway Station
- Hazrat Nizamuddin
- Anand Vihar Terminal
- Ghaziabad
- Bandra Terminus
- Vapi
- Surat
- Udhna
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)
- Dadar
- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)
- Thane
- Kalyan
- Panvel
For five specific stations—CSMT, Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel—the restriction on platform ticket sales begins on October 16, 2025.
Indian Railways has urged passengers to plan their journeys and cooperate with railway authorities to ensure a safe and hassle-free travel experience during the festive period.
Enhanced Infrastructure at New Delhi Railway Station
To further manage the festive rush, Northern Railway recently completed a permanent holding area at New Delhi Railway Station, located near the Ajmeri Gate entrance.
This new facility can accommodate approximately 7,000 passengers at a time, designed to streamline crowd management during peak festive periods, such as Diwali and Chhath Puja.
This initiative reflects Indian Railways' commitment to prioritising passenger safety and operational efficiency during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. For further updates, travelers are advised to check official railway announcements.
