Indian Railways Fare Hike From July 1: How Much Extra You’ll Pay For Sleeper, AC, And First Class Tickets - Check Latest Price

Updated 30 June 2025 at 18:49 IST
Indian Railways Price Hike: The Ministry of Railways has announced a revision in passenger train fares effective from 1 July 2025. This move aims to simplify fare structures and improve the financial sustainability of passenger services. According to the updated Passenger Fare Table issued by the Indian Railway Conference Association (IRCA), fares for several classes will see a small increase.
For Ordinary Non-AC classes in non-suburban trains, the fare for Second Class has gone up by half a paisa per kilometre, but there is no increase for distances up to 500 kilometres. Beyond that, fares will rise by Rs.5 to Rs.15 depending on the distance. Sleeper Class and First Class fares will also increase by 0.5 paisa per kilometre.
For Mail and Express trains in non-AC classes, fares in Second Class, Sleeper, and First Class will increase by 1 paisa per kilometre. In AC classes like AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier, and AC First, the fare will rise by 2 paisa per kilometre.
This fare revision also applies to premium trains, including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Jan Shatabdi, and Yuva Express, as well as AC Vistadome and Anubhuti coaches.
For Ordinary Non-AC Classes (Non-suburban trains):
For Mail/Express Trains (Non-AC):
There is no change in suburban single-journey fares or season tickets for suburban and non-suburban routes. Reservation fees, superfast surcharges, and other charges will remain unchanged. GST will continue as applicable, and the fare rounding rules will stay the same.
The revised fares will apply to tickets booked on or after 1 July 2025, while tickets issued before this date will remain valid without any adjustment. The Railways is updating all ticketing systems and has instructed zonal offices to update fare displays at stations to ensure a smooth rollout.
Published 30 June 2025 at 18:20 IST