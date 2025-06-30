Indian Railways Fare Hike From July 1: How Much Extra You’ll Pay For Sleeper, AC, And First Class Tickets - Check Latest Price

Indian Railways Price Hike: The Ministry of Railways has announced a revision in passenger train fares effective from 1 July 2025. This move aims to simplify fare structures and improve the financial sustainability of passenger services. According to the updated Passenger Fare Table issued by the Indian Railway Conference Association (IRCA), fares for several classes will see a small increase.

For Ordinary Non-AC classes in non-suburban trains, the fare for Second Class has gone up by half a paisa per kilometre, but there is no increase for distances up to 500 kilometres. Beyond that, fares will rise by Rs.5 to Rs.15 depending on the distance. Sleeper Class and First Class fares will also increase by 0.5 paisa per kilometre.

For Mail and Express trains in non-AC classes, fares in Second Class, Sleeper, and First Class will increase by 1 paisa per kilometre. In AC classes like AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier, and AC First, the fare will rise by 2 paisa per kilometre.

This fare revision also applies to premium trains, including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Jan Shatabdi, and Yuva Express, as well as AC Vistadome and Anubhuti coaches.

Here's the latest Price:

For Ordinary Non-AC Classes (Non-suburban trains):

Second Class: Increased by Half Paisa per Kilometre subject to condition that

No increase up to 500 Km

Increase by Rs.5 for distance 501 to 1500 Km

Increase by Rs.10 for distance 1501 to 2500 Km

Increase by Rs.15 for distance 2501 to 3000 km

Sleeper Class: Increased by 0.5 paisa per kilometre

First Class: Increased by 0.5 paisa per kilometre

For Mail/Express Trains (Non-AC):

Second Class: Increased by 01 paisa per kilometre

Sleeper Class: Increased by 01 paisa per kilometre

First Class: Increased by 01 paisa per kilometre



For AC Classes (Mail/Express trains):

AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier/3-Economy, AC 2-Tier, and AC First/Executive Class/Executive Anubhuti: Increased by 02 Paisa per kilometre



What Remains Unchanged?

There is no change in suburban single-journey fares or season tickets for suburban and non-suburban routes. Reservation fees, superfast surcharges, and other charges will remain unchanged. GST will continue as applicable, and the fare rounding rules will stay the same.