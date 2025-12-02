Updated 2 December 2025 at 10:12 IST
Indian Rupee Drops To New Lifetime Low On Speculative, Corporate Flows
pressured by a mix of speculative positioning and corporate dollar demand, the Indian rupee fell to a new lifetime low on Tuesday. The rupee declined to 89.76.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Indian Rupee Drops To New Lifetime Low On Speculative | Image: Republic
The Indian rupee fell to a new lifetime low on Tuesday, pressured by a mix of speculative positioning and corporate dollar demand, traders said.
The Indian central bank is likely selling U.S. dollars to keep the rupee from sliding past 90, traders said, with corporate dollar demand, patchy exporter supply and speculative positioning contributing to the currency’s weakness.
Advertisement
The rupee declined to 89.76 to the U.S. dollar, inching past the all-time low of 89.7575 hit on Monday. The currency was down about 0.24% on the day.