Indian Rupee Sinks to New Record Low of 94.73 Amid High Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

The Indian rupee plummeted to a fresh all-time low on Friday, breaching the 94.70 mark as escalating West Asia tensions and a surge in crude oil prices triggered a massive sell-off in domestic assets.

At 2:13 p.m. IST, the rupee was trading at 94.73 against the US dollar, down nearly 0.8% from its previous close of 93.96. The currency has now depreciated by approximately 4% since the regional conflict began late last month, making it one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies this quarter.