Indian Shares Inch Lower At Open On Caution Over Foreign Flows

India's equity benchmarks opened lower on Monday, beginning the week on a cautious note as persistent foreign selling and uncertainty over a trade deal with the U.S. continue to weigh on sentiment.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.32% to 25,964 and the BSE Sensex lost 0.27% to 85,035.06 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

All the 16 major sectors opened lower. Small-caps and mid-caps lost 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

The 50-stock Nifty has logged two consecutive weekly losses amid the accelerated foreign outflows and rupee depreciation, although last week's losses were trimmed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cut.

