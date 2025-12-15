Updated 15 December 2025 at 09:42 IST
Indian Shares Inch Lower At Open On Caution Over Foreign Flows
India's equity benchmarks opened lower on Monday, beginning the week on a cautious note as persistent foreign selling and uncertainty over a trade deal with the U.S. continue to weigh on sentiment.
- Republic Business
The Nifty 50 fell 0.32% to 25,964 and the BSE Sensex lost 0.27% to 85,035.06 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.
All the 16 major sectors opened lower. Small-caps and mid-caps lost 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.
The 50-stock Nifty has logged two consecutive weekly losses amid the accelerated foreign outflows and rupee depreciation, although last week's losses were trimmed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cut.
Foreign investors sold shares worth 11.1 billion rupees ($122.6 million) on Friday, as per provisional data. This was their sixth consecutive session of selling, with outflows so far in December at $2 billion.
Published By : Tuhin Patel
Published On: 15 December 2025 at 09:42 IST