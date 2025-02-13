Indian Stocks Open Flat, Waiting for Outcome of Modi-Trump Talks on Trade and Tariffs

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened flat on Thursday, reversing the selling trend witnessed earlier on Wednesday, as the markets are in a wait-and-watch mode on PM Modi's US visit.



The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,055.75 points with a gain of 10.50 points or 0.05 per cent, while the BSE Sensex index opened at 76,201.10 with a gain of 30.02 points or 0.04 per cent.

In the sectoral indices on NSE, except Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty Metal, all other indices opened with marginal gains.

Experts noted that the markets are waiting for any trade outcome from PM Modi's US visit, and the Trump-Putin conversation over the phone has helped to improve sentiment. However, Indian markets remain under pressure due to sustained FII selling.

Ajay Bagga Banking and Market Expert told ANI "Prime Minister Modi arrived in the US after a successful France trip. His meetings with President Trump are expected to lead to agreements on trade, energy, and defence and boost bilateral relations. Indian markets are still under pressure due to sustained FPI selling which is not abating. However, a Russian-Ukraine peace deal that is imminent, will lead to increased oil and gas supplies, lower prices and a better global sentiment. Indian markets remain in a wait-and-watch mode for the Modi-Trump summit outcomes and on Ukraine-Russia Munich conference outcomes".



In the Nifty 50 stocks list, 28 stocks opened with gains, while 21 stocks declined in the opening session, with one remaining unchanged.



CIPLA and Kotak Bank emerged as the top gainers in Nifty 50, while Titan and Eicher Motors opened as the top losers.

The shares of Kotak Bank surged after the Reserve Bank lifted all restrictions it had placed on Kotak Mahindra Bank on April 24 last year, allowing it to onboard new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issue fresh credit cards.