India's Retail Inflation Cools to 3.16% — Lowest in Over 6 Years as Food Prices Tumble

India’s retail inflation fell to a five-year low of 3.16% in April 2025, driven by a sharp decline in food prices, offering welcome relief to both consumers and policymakers. This marks the lowest CPI inflation print since July 2019, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.



The April reading is down from 3.34% in March and well below the 4.83% recorded in April last year, highlighting a sustained disinflationary trend that could pave the way for further policy easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



Food Inflation Hits 2.5-Year Low

The biggest contributor to this decline was a steep drop in food inflation, which eased to 1.78% in April, down 91 basis points from March’s 2.69%. This is the lowest food inflation since October 2021. Prices of vegetables, cereals, pulses, fruits, and personal care items moderated significantly. However, some categories like milk, oils, and fruits continued to see upward pressure.

Geographically, rural areas witnessed a sharper decline in inflation compared to urban centres. Rural CPI fell to 2.92% from 3.25%, while urban CPI dipped to 3.36% from 3.43%. Rural food inflation dropped to 1.85%, and urban food inflation eased to 1.64%.