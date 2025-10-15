India’s Auto Dispatches Hit Record High In September Despite GST Shift; Festive Tailwinds Brighten Outlook

India’s automobile industry maintained its growth momentum in September, posting record dispatches across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers despite the implementation of new GST rates during the month, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday.

Passenger vehicle (PV) shipments from manufacturers to dealerships rose 4.4% year-on-year to 3,72,458 units in September 2025, up from 3,56,752 units in the same month last year.

Two-wheeler sales saw a stronger uptick, increasing 7% to 21,60,889 units, compared with 20,25,993 units in September 2024. Three-wheelers, too, maintained steady momentum with dispatches climbing 5.5% to 84,077 units, up from 79,683 units a year earlier.

“Even though the new GST regime was applicable for just nine days in September, the industry has recorded its highest-ever sales for the month across all major categories,” said SIAM President Shailesh Chandra.

Chandra added that the recently introduced GST 2.0 is poised to act as a catalyst for long-term growth, calling it a “landmark reform” that will enhance affordability and stimulate demand across the automotive value chain.

In the July–September 2025 quarter, PV sales stood at 10,39,200 units, marking a 1.5% dip from the year-ago period, while two-wheeler volumes grew 7% to 55,62,077 units. Three-wheeler sales during the quarter rose 10% to 2,29,239 units, SIAM noted.

The industry body said the sector is entering the second half of FY2025-26 “with renewed optimism,” supported by festive season demand, stable macroeconomic conditions, and pro-consumer policy measures.