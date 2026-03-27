India’s DAC Set to Approve S-400 Units, 800km BrahMos and Unmanned Combat Jets in Major Push

India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is expected to convene on Friday to evaluate several multi-billion-dollar procurement proposals aimed at modernizing the nation's air defense and long-range strike capabilities.

The high-level meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will focus on clearing the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for five additional squadrons of the S-400 'Sudarshan' air defense system and a significant order of extended-range BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

The Ministry of Defence is likely to fast-track the acquisition of five more S-400 units from Russia. This move comes as Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel are currently stationed in Russia to oversee the delivery of the fourth and fifth squadrons under a previous 2018 contract, expected by late 2026.

In tandem, the DAC is slated to review the Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme. The IAF is seeking to procure 60 aircraft to replace its aging Antonov An-32 fleet, with global aerospace giants including Lockheed Martin (USA), Embraer (Brazil), and Ilyushin (Russia) positioned as primary contenders.

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Expanding Long-Range Precision

A highlight of the agenda is the Indian Army’s requirement for a substantial number of BrahMos cruise missiles featuring an upgraded strike range of 800 km.

The Army currently operates variants with a range of approximately 450 km.

The push for longer-range precision weapons follows the tactical use of BrahMos during border engagements last year and the ongoing emphasis on "missile force" development amid regional security shifts.

The council is also expected to grant approval for the induction of approximately four squadrons of indigenous Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft (RPSA). These unmanned combat jets are designed to provide the IAF with high-endurance surveillance and precision strike capabilities without risking manned platforms in contested airspaces.

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