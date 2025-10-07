India’s Digital Currency Coming Soon; Piyush Goyal Discourages Cryptocurrency ‘Not Backed By Assets’

"We have not been encouraging cryptocurrency, which does not have sovereign backing or which is not backed by assets, say it on the federal bank or local currency. India has also announced that we will be coming out with a digital currency, which will be backed by a Reserve Bank of India guarantee-like currency. Our idea is that this will only make it easier to transact. It will also reduce paper consumption and will be faster to transact than the banking system. But it will also have traceability," he said.