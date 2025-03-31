India’s External Debt Hits a Whopping $717.9 Billion—What’s Next?

India’s external debt reached $717.9 billion by December 2024, a 10.7 percent increase from the previous year, reported PTI citing the data shared by the Finance Ministry. On a quarterly basis, debt grew 0.7 percent from $712.7 billion in September. The debt-to-GDP ratio rose slightly to 19.1 percent.

The rise was partly due to the US dollar’s appreciation, impacting the debt valuation by $12.7 billion. Excluding this, the real increase was $17.9 billion.

While non-government debt increased, central government debt declined. Non-financial corporations held the highest share at 36.5 percent, followed by deposit-taking corporations (27.8%) and the central government (22.1 percent)