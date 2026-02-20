India’s Forex Reserves Expand by $8.66 B to Record $725.7 B, Led by Foreign Currency Assets

India’s foreign exchange reserves climbed by $8.66 billion in the week ended February 13, 2026, pushing the total reserves to a record $725.7 billion, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India.

The rise was led by an increase in foreign currency assets (FCAs), which surged by $6.94 billion during the week. FCAs, the largest component of the reserves, reached $650.8 billion, thus showing underlying strength in external liquidity.

Gold reserves also contributed to the uptick, rising by $1.26 billion to reach around $45.0 billion. Meanwhile, special drawing rights (SDRs) with the IMF edged up by $237 million, and India’s reserve position in the IMF rose by about $225 million.

Context And Components Of The Reserve

The annualised rise in India’s foreign exchange reserves comes amid a context of stable capital flows, currency stability, and proactive reserve management by the central bank. FCAs, which include the US dollar, euro, yen, and other currencies, made up the bulk of the overall reserves. At $650.8 billion, FCAs accounted for roughly 89.7 per cent of the total reserve stock.

Gold holdings, maintained for diversification and valuation support, stood at about 6.2 per cent of the total, while SDRs and IMF reserve positions combined contributed the remaining share.

The rise in reserve levels can help India manage external challenges, including volatile capital flows, import bills, and currency pressures.