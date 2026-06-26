India’s Green Revenue Tops $100 Billion—Is It Asia’s New Climate Leader?

India recorded $100 billion in green revenues in 2025, which makes the South Asian country one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, according to LSEG’s Investing in the Green Economy 2026 report.

What Is Green Revenue?

The report defines green revenues as revenues that come to fruition by listed companies from products and services that contribute to the green economy. LSEG said its green revenue data is as of April 2026, while revenue data is as of December 2025.

The national green revenue posted in India surged at a five-year compound annual growth rate of 20 percent, surpassing Asia['s overall green revenue growth of 12% and the 10% CAGR associated the global market in the same period.

However, India continues to remain a smaller green economy as compared to China, and Japan, according to the report.

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Currently, India accounts for 87% of Asia's green revenues I biogas energy requisite, and 75% in green economy verticals linked to rural infrastructure, agriculture, waste-to-energy and decentralised energy systems

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Meanwhile, Asia has become the world’s largest green-revenue region. Asian firms make up for 47% of global green revenues in 2025 with China and Japan emerging as leaders.

The contribution from the Asian region is crucial to sectors such as energy equipment, transport equipment, waste and pollution control, electric vehicle (EV) batteries and railway infrastructure.

Notably, India infused $100 billion in clean-energy investment, tallying for 83% of its power-sector capital allocation. Meanwhile, China injected $625 billion across renewables, energy storage, nuclear and energy efficiency.