India’s Housing Market 2025: Why Gen Z Is Renting, Gen X Is Buying, And Millennials Wait

India’s housing market in 2025 is being shaped by a clear generational divide. Gen Z (24–30 years) is choosing flexibility, renting urban apartments and delaying purchases, while Gen X (41–55 years) is driving demand for larger 3BHK and 4BHK homes in prime locations. Meanwhile, Millennials (31–40 years) remain aspirational but cautious, postponing buying due to rising property prices and affordability concerns. For developers, understanding these generational priorities, from rental preferences to premium upgrades, is now key to tapping India’s evolving real estate market.



India’s housing story in 2025 is increasingly being defined by Generation X, who are proving to be the most balanced and impactful homebuyers. According to the ANAROCK Homebuyer Sentiment Survey (H1 2025), 46% of Gen X investors plan to channel investment gains into home purchases, reflecting their practical yet aspirational approach.



Unlike Millennials, who are often guided by lifestyle ambitions, Gen X focuses on stability and security, while simultaneously upgrading to larger homes to accommodate family needs such as children’s education, elder care, and future retirement.



In major cities like Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai, 3BHK and 4BHK units are most in demand among Gen X households, driven by a preference for more space, modern amenities, and good connectivity. Price rise worries, however, loom large—especially since this group is often upgrading from a smaller first home to a premium property in a better location.

Saurabh Saharan, Managing Director, HCBS Developments, noted: “Gen X is really driving the current demand in urban housing. With families growing and incomes stable, they’re looking for bigger homes, 3BHK and 4BHK in particular. For us developers, this means focusing on strategically located projects featuring spacious layouts, quality construction, world-class amenities, and on-time delivery.”



Millennials: Aspirational Yet Price-Constrained

Millennials (aged 31–40) continue to form the largest aspirational group of homebuyers, with 70% prioritising homeownership, according to ANAROCK’s findings. Their preference is skewed toward premium homes priced between ₹90 lakh and ₹1.5 crore, reflecting rising incomes and lifestyle ambitions.



However, affordability remains a significant barrier. The survey found that 81% of buyers are worried about rising housing prices, with 71% delaying purchases, a large portion of these being Millennials.



Many are shifting attention to peripheral locations or choosing rentals while waiting for a price correction. This group’s choices are also influenced by flexible job markets, nuclear families, and lifestyle-driven preferences such as clubhouses, smart homes, and gated communities.



Gen Z: On the Fence, But Preparing for the Future

The youngest buyers, Gen Z (24–30 years old), represent a cautious and experimental consumer base. For them, real estate remains more of a future aspiration than a present priority.

The survey shows Gen Z is diverting capital gains into startups, travel, or emergency savings before committing to housing. They are motivated more by flexibility, convenience, and smaller-ticket investments than legacy-building.



Mr. Shorab Upadhyay, Managing Director, TRG Group, highlighted this shift in Noida: “In Noida, Gen Z’s cautious stance is already visible; they prefer renting near commercial hubs like Noida Expressway or Sector 62 rather than committing to ownership. Over the next decade, this will temporarily strengthen the rental economy. But as Noida evolves into a major IT, manufacturing, and startup hub, Gen Z will eventually transition to ownership. Their demand will tilt toward sustainable, compact, tech-enabled homes.”



Developers are beginning to adapt, offering creative models like rent-to-own, lease-to-buy, or pay-as-you-go plans to make ownership feasible for this cohort. Digital-first transactions, transparency, and RERA compliance will remain non-negotiable for Gen Z’s trust.



Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, MD & CEO, SS Group, added: “To connect with Gen Z, you can’t just sell a house and walk away. They want flexibility, clarity, and experiences they can trust. Transparent pricing, clear delivery timelines and digital interactions all matter. Models like co-living, lease-to-own, or flexible financing work better than the old ownership-only model.”



Boomers: Comfortable and Legacy-Focused

Baby Boomers (aged 56 and above) are largely settled homeowners. Their buying activity today is driven by lifestyle upgrades, legacy planning, or investment opportunities rather than necessity.



They tend to lean toward premium or luxury housing, often prioritising security, safety, and comfort. Unlike younger groups, Boomers are less sensitive to EMI burdens but more concerned about quality construction and prime locations. Many invest in second homes as retirement getaways or legacy assets for their children.



The Generational Divide in Housing Preferences

The ANAROCK survey reveals clear generational divides:

Home size:

Gen X and Millennials: 3BHKs dominate demand.

Gen Z: Primarily 2BHKs with modern amenities.

Boomers: Retirement-friendly, occasionally larger homes.