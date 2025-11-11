India’s Largest Battery Storage System? Adani’s Big 2026 Plan Explained

Billionaire Gautam Adani is planning to set up a multibillion-dollar battery energy storage system (BESS) in western India to power the Adani Group’s aggressive renewable energy expansion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The proposed facility, targeted for completion by March 2026, will become India’s largest battery storage installation and rank among the biggest single-location systems globally, according to the people, who requested anonymity while discussing business plans.

Massive Buildout at Khavda Renewable Energy Park

The battery storage project is coming up at Khavda in Gujarat, where the Adani Group is developing one of the world’s largest renewable energy complexes.

The group aims to scale its storage capacity to 50 GWh within five years, the sources told Bloomberg. This expansion is expected to significantly boost grid stability as India integrates higher volumes of solar and wind power.

A representative of Adani Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Bloomberg said.

India’s Growing Need for Battery Storage

Battery storage systems are becoming essential to modern electricity grids as countries face the challenge of balancing intermittent renewable power. India’s total power capacity is expected to reach about 800 gigawatts this year, BloombergNEF data shows.

To meet its target of 500 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030, India will need to rapidly accelerate battery installations and storage infrastructure.

Talks Underway for Global Technology Partnerships

The Adani Group is also in discussions with several international firms for technological support for its storage initiative, Bloomberg reported, adding that these talks are underway as part of the broader long-term strategy to build advanced storage capabilities.