India’s Leather and Footwear Exports to UK Set to Surpass $900 Million as India-UK FTA Unlocks New Opportunities

India’s leather and footwear sectors are poised for a significant boost in exports to the United Kingdom, with shipments expected to exceed $900 million, driven by the newly signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This landmark trade pact, which offers duty-free access to the UK’s $23 billion market, stands to revolutionize export prospects for Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), particularly benefitting artisans, women entrepreneurs, and small businesses involved in labor-intensive sectors such as leather, footwear, textiles, gems, jewellery, and sports goods.



The India-UK FTA provides Indian exporters a competitive edge over regional rivals like Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Pakistan by eliminating tariffs and reducing trade barriers. This preferential access enables MSMEs across the country to tap into new lucrative markets and integrate more effectively into global value chains. Small-scale artisans and craftsmen, who often face challenges in scaling production and reaching international buyers, will now find the global marketplace more accessible, leading to improved financial stability and growth for families and communities dependent on these trades.



The agreement also emphasizes the adoption of digital tools, e-commerce platforms, and sustainable production practices to enhance the reach and reputation of Indian products worldwide. With stronger intellectual property rights (IPR) and geographical indication (GI) protections included in the deal, unique and traditional Indian products are poised to gain greater recognition, benefiting producers who rely on the distinct identity of their crafts.



Key leather and footwear manufacturing hubs like Tirupur and Kanpur are expected to witness increased demand for skilled labor, generating employment and stimulating local economies. As private sector companies expand production to meet rising export orders, MSMEs will see heightened business opportunities, contributing to greater income generation and community development.



Beyond leather and footwear, other MSME sectors such as marine products, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, electronics, engineering goods, oilseeds, alcoholic beverages, and soft commodities are set to benefit from the FTA’s provisions. This broad-based growth aligns with the broader goal of doubling India-UK bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030.