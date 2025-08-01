India’s Next Big Bet? Uday Kotak Says It’s Not Tech—It’s Manufacturing

In an exclusive interaction during the "Legends" series hosted by Republic Media Network, veteran banker and entrepreneur Uday Kotak shared powerful insights on India’s economic mindset, stock market trends, and the crucial role of sustainable entrepreneurship. Speaking with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kotak argued that the thriving narrative around technology could overshadow what he believes to be a more significant opportunity: manufacturing.

"While technology is vital, we must not lose sight of the importance of manufacturing," Kotak stated emphatically. He contended that a strong manufacturing sector is essential for sustainable economic growth and massive job creation in India. "What can truly make India great is entrepreneurship, and it must be rooted in a solid manufacturing backbone," he emphasised.

Reflecting on his own entrepreneurial journey, which began in 1985, Kotak celebrated the current wave of budding entrepreneurs across India, facilitated by enhanced access to capital and private equity. However, he warned of the challenges ahead, stating, "The excitement of starting new ventures must be matched by the discipline of managing processes and motivating talent."

Throughout the discussion, Kotak highlighted the importance of cultural values in shaping successful businesses. He reminisced about his upbringing in a joint family of 60 members, which instilled in him essential lessons about collaboration and resilience. "The bonding and pleasure of being together in a large family taught me invaluable lessons that I bring to my work," he remarked.





Kotak’s insights resonate with a growing awareness among industry leaders that while technology will play a crucial role in the future, enhancing manufacturing capabilities could be the key to unlocking India’s full economic potential. As policymakers and investors absorb his message, there is a renewed call for strategic focus on building a robust manufacturing sector that can drive India forward.

With Uday Kotak's strong message, the event sparked discussions on how this shift could redefine investment strategies and policy directions, positioning India as a formidable global manufacturing hub in the years to come.

This session was part of Republic Media Network's "Legends" series, an ongoing tribute series celebrating iconic Indians who have shaped the nation through excellence and inspiration. After powerful episodes honouring tennis icon Leander Paes and sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, this edition featured Uday Kotak, a visionary leader who transformed Indian banking and inspired generations of entrepreneurs.