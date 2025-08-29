India’s Q2 GDP at 7.8% Beats Forecasts, BofA Warns on External Risks

India’s economy grew at a faster clip than expected in the April–June quarter of FY26, but Bank of America (BofA) Securities has cautioned against reading the numbers as a sign of unchecked momentum.



In its latest review, BofA reported that gross domestic product (GDP) rose 7.8% year-on-year in the June quarter, ahead of its own projection of 6.8% and market consensus of 6.7%. Gross value added (GVA) expanded 7.6%, underscoring broad-based strength.



Growth outside agriculture and government activity stood at 8.2%. Manufacturing posted its best showing in five quarters at 7.7%, while financial services surged 9.5% — a two-year high. Agriculture GVA was up 3.7%, aided by a good monsoon, healthy reservoir levels, and comfortable foodgrain stocks, which analysts say could help support rural demand.



On the demand side, consumption rose 7.0% and public spending also picked up as timely government disbursements buoyed investment activity. External trade added little to growth, with exports rising 6.3% but imports climbing 10.9%.



Despite the stronger-than-anticipated print, BofA has left its full-year GDP growth forecast unchanged at 6.5%. The brokerage flagged headwinds from global trade uncertainty and sentiment-driven volatility, which may require support from both monetary and fiscal policy.