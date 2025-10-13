India’s Retail Inflation Falls to 1.54% in September 2025, Lowest Since 2017; Food Prices Slide for 4th Month

India’s retail inflation cooled sharply to 1.54% in September 2025, marking the lowest level since June 2017, as food prices continued to decline for the fourth consecutive month, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The rate dropped 53 basis points from August’s 2.07%, reflecting a broad easing in price pressures across key sectors.

Food Prices Decline for Fourth Consecutive Month

Food prices remained the main driver of the slowdown. The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) showed a deflation of 2.28% year-on-year, compared with a 0.64% decline in August. Rural food inflation fell to 2.17%, while urban areas saw a 2.47% contraction. The fall was attributed to a favourable base effect and lower prices of vegetables, edible oils, fruits, pulses, cereals, eggs, and fuel. Notably, vegetable prices fell 21.38% in September, while pulses eased by 15.32%.

Consumer Food Price Index Shows Deflation

Regional trends also highlighted a moderation in overall inflation. Rural headline inflation dropped to 1.07% from 1.69%, and urban inflation eased to 2.04% from 2.47%. Among other categories, housing costs rose to 3.98% from 3.09%, while education inflation edged down to 3.44%. Health costs recorded a slight easing to 4.34%, transport and communication slowed to 1.82%, and fuel and light inflation fell to 1.98%. Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, climbed to 4.5%, its highest level since September 2023.

Rural and Urban Food Inflation Trends