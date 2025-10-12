India’s Tourism Sector Poised For Over 25% Annual Growth, Says Union Minister Shekhawat

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the pivotal role of tourism in India’s economy, stating, “Tourism now contributes over Rs 20 lakh crore to our national GDP. It provides livelihood to more than 84 million people.”

Speaking at the Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart in Bhopal on October 11, 2025, he highlighted that the sector is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 25%.

Surge in Tourist Arrivals

Last year, India welcomed 20 million foreign tourists and saw 2.94 billion domestic tour trips. According to a PIB Headquarters press release, the country recorded approximately 56 lakh Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) and 303.59 crore Domestic Tourist Visits until August 2025.

Shekhawat noted that these figures reflect tourism’s transformative impact, empowering artisans, women entrepreneurs, and local youth through opportunities like homestays, eco-retreats, and guiding services.

Tourism as a National Priority

“At the heart of this transformation lies the belief that tourism is a national priority, not an auxiliary industry,” Shekhawat said, crediting massive investments in highways, airports, inland waterways, and digital infrastructure for making travel across India more accessible.

Government Initiatives Driving Growth

The government’s Swadesh Darshan and Swadesh Darshan 2.0 initiatives have developed 110 projects across thematic circuits, including Ramayana, Buddhist, Coastal, and Tribal, to promote diverse tourism experiences.

Additionally, in the financial year 2024-25, the Sustainable and Responsible Tourism (SASCI) initiative sanctioned 40 projects across 23 states with ₹3,295.76 crore in central funding, focusing on eco-friendly tourism development.

Madhya Pradesh’s Tourism and Film Push

Madhya Pradesh is actively positioning itself as a leading destination for tourism and film production. During the Travel Mart, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with film industry representatives, including producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Gajraj Rao and Raghubir Yadav, and international delegates like Lara Molina of the Spanish Film Commission.

Yadav assured them of the state’s commitment to becoming a top hub for tourism and filmmaking. The event also saw discussions with wedding planners to promote Madhya Pradesh as a wedding destination.

Collaborative Efforts at the Travel Mart

Union Minister Shekhawat, along with MP Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi and Minister of State for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Krishna Gaur, attended the Travel Mart, underscoring the state’s tourism push.

Future Outlook