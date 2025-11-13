India’s Warehousing Sector Rebounds 64% in Q3 2025 as Occupier Demand Revives: Vestian

After a muted performance in the previous quarter, India’s warehousing and logistics sector recorded a strong rebound in Q3 2025, with total absorption reaching 9.2 million sq ft, a 64% increase quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), according to a report by Vestian Research. However, the absorption was still 36% lower year-on-year (YoY) compared to the record levels seen in Q3 2024.



Mumbai led the recovery, contributing 47% of the pan-India absorption at 4.29 million sq ft. The city registered an impressive 377% QoQ rise and a 10% YoY increase, signalling renewed demand in key warehousing hubs such as Bhiwandi and Panvel, which together accounted for nearly 96% of the total city absorption.



NCR emerged as the second-largest market with 1.28 million sq ft absorbed, marking an 83% QoQ jump, though 40% below the same period last year. Chennai also stood out with 1.13 million sq ft of absorption — its highest in seven quarters — up 151% QoQ and 38% YoY, driven by steady leasing activity and robust industrial demand.