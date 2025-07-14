India’s Wholesale Inflation Falls To -0.13% In June 2025, Lowest in 14 Months

Updated 14 July 2025 at 13:00 IST
Inflation in India on the basis of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to -0.13% in June 2025, according to data released by the Commerce and Industry ministry on Monday.
Since March the WPI has been declining steadily, hitting a 14-month-low of 0.39% in the previous month.
The WPI measures the average changes in the prices of several goods which are sold in bulk and the index serves as an indicator of inflation at the producer level.
These trends are then reflected in the index across several sectors like agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.
The central bank or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had lowered its retail inflation forecast for the financial year (FY26) to 3.7% and it also reduced the repo rate to 5.5%, which suggests improved price stability.
The inflation for all commodities has gradually declined for all commodities since the month of April when it was at 0.85%, 0.39% in May and -0.13% in June.
Primary articles prices, which include a range of commodities which are traded typically in their raw and unprocessed form declined from -0.91 in April to -3.38 in June, 2025.
Additionally, fuel inflation also eased from -3.76 in April to -2.65 in the month of June.
Food inflation eased to -0.26% in June, 2025 from 1.72% in May, before which it was at 3.30% in April, 2025.
The food index which consists of 'Food Articles' from the Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from the Manufactured Products group have increased from 189.5 in May, 2025 to 190.2 in June, 2025.
Published 14 July 2025 at 12:31 IST