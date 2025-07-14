India’s Wholesale Inflation Falls To -0.13% In June 2025, Lowest in 14 Months

Inflation in India on the basis of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to -0.13% in June 2025, according to data released by the Commerce and Industry ministry on Monday.

Since March the WPI has been declining steadily, hitting a 14-month-low of 0.39% in the previous month.

What Does The Wholesale Price Index Do?

The WPI measures the average changes in the prices of several goods which are sold in bulk and the index serves as an indicator of inflation at the producer level.

These trends are then reflected in the index across several sectors like agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.

Inflation Forecast For FY26: RBI

The central bank or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had lowered its retail inflation forecast for the financial year (FY26) to 3.7% and it also reduced the repo rate to 5.5%, which suggests improved price stability.

WPI June 2025: All Commodities

The inflation for all commodities has gradually declined for all commodities since the month of April when it was at 0.85%, 0.39% in May and -0.13% in June.

Primary articles prices, which include a range of commodities which are traded typically in their raw and unprocessed form declined from -0.91 in April to -3.38 in June, 2025.

Additionally, fuel inflation also eased from -3.76 in April to -2.65 in the month of June.

WPI June 2025: Food Index

Food inflation eased to -0.26% in June, 2025 from 1.72% in May, before which it was at 3.30% in April, 2025.