IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns Over Mass Layoffs
The low-cost passenger carrier IndiGo informed via an exchange filing on Tuesday, that Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo, will be relieved from service effective close of business hours on March 10, 2026.
Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo, will be relieved from service effective close of business hours on March 10, 2026. | Image: Republic
Published On: 10 March 2026 at 18:23 IST