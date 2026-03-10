Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 10 March 2026 at 18:23 IST

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns Over Mass Layoffs

The low-cost passenger carrier IndiGo informed via an exchange filing on Tuesday, that Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo, will be relieved from service effective close of business hours on March 10, 2026.

Nitin Waghela
Follow : Google News Icon  
Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo, will be relieved from service effective close of business hours on March 10, 2026.
Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo, will be relieved from service effective close of business hours on March 10, 2026. | Image: Republic

The low-cost passenger carrier IndiGo informed via an exchange filing on Tuesday, that Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo, will be relieved from service effective close of business hours on March 10, 2026. 
 

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 10 March 2026 at 18:23 IST