Indigo Passenger Books Window Seat, Gets Wall Instead, Airline Reacts

Looking for a window seat, a passenger had booked the same for his flight in Indigo . In a post on X, the Pradeep Muthu shared he had booked an window seat, however, he was left facing a window-less wall instead.

Pradeep Muthu On X

Pradeep Muthu, a presenter and commentator on Star Sports Mail wrote, β€œDei @IndiGo6E I paid for a window seat da.. where is the window πŸ˜β€

X Users React

Muthu's post garnered traction on the social media platform. One user replied, β€œBro you should have carried a drill machine with you.” Another said, β€œPlz read carefully brother πŸ˜‚, May be they would have mentioned that your seat πŸ’Ί will be at window side and not necessarily there should be a window πŸͺŸπŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚β€.

On a more serious note, another user wrote, β€œI have seen this too. Some A320 aircrafts, if I recall, Row 14, doesn't have windows. I am claustrophobic - I nearly had an heart attack. A gentlemen agreed to exchange my seat.”

Indigo Offers Support

Responding to Muthu, Indigo said, β€œHi, we are concerned to know this. Please share your flight details (PNR) via DM so we may assist you further. ~Deepika”