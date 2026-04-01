IndiGo Set To Revise Fuel Charges On All Routes For New Bookings From This Date
IndiGo is set to revise fuel charges on domestic and international routes for all new bookings made after 00:01 hours on April 2.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
The low-cost passenger carrier IndiGo is set to revise fuel charges on domestic and international routes for all new bookings made after 00:01 hours on April 2.
This price hike comes amid revised fuel charges due to surging air turbine fuel (ATF) costs.
(This is a developing story)