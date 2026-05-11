Aviation Bloodbath: IndiGo Tumbles 4.4% as Oil Spikes Amid West Asia Conflict and Travel Curbs

The primary headwind for the budget carrier is the volatile energy market. Brent crude jumped 2.1% in early Asian trade today. For airlines like IndiGo, fuel accounts for nearly 40% of total operating expenses.

Investors fear that if the West Asia conflict persists, oil marketing companies will announce a steep hike in ATF prices. This would squeeze IndiGo’s margins, which were already under pressure due to seasonal maintenance costs and engine issues.

Policy Shifts and Travel Outlook

The sentiment turned further bearish following government advisories. Prime Minister Modi’s call to minimize foreign travel to save on fuel imports has directly impacted the outlook for international routes.

IndiGo has been aggressively expanding its footprint in Central Asia and Europe. A drop in international bookings could derail the airline’s global ambitions strategy for the 2026 fiscal year.

Advertisement

At 10:30 IST, IndiGo shares were trading at ₹4,321.05, down ₹198.95 from the previous close. The stock is now trading significantly below its 50-day moving average. The pain was not limited to IndiGo; SpiceJet and Air India-related vendors also saw declines of 3.5% to 5%. However, IndiGo remains the most sensitive to these shifts due to its massive 60% domestic market share and expanding fleet of over 350 aircraft.

What Should Investors Watch?

Market participants are now eyeing the upcoming quarterly earnings for more clarity on fuel hedging strategies. While the airline has maintained a strong cash position, the strengthening of the US Dollar against the Rupee is adding another layer of cost. Since aircraft leases and fuel are priced in dollars, the currency depreciation is making every flight more expensive to operate.