Indigo Share Price Dragged 3% Lower After Nationwide Operational Disruptions

The share price of Indigo airlines' parent firm InterGlobe Aviation declined as much as 3.30% in Thursday's trading session to hit an intra-day low of Rs 5407.30 apiece on BSE, brought down post disruptions in the company's day-to-day operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday launched a probe into IndiGo’s widespread operational disruptions and directed the airline to submit a mitigation plan to prevent future cancellations and delays.

Over 1,200 flights cancelled during the review period, as per DGCA.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the majority of disruptions have been credited to crew shortage and compliance with new FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limit) norms.

As per the latest update, the civil aviation regulatory body has demanded mitigation plans and is probing Indigo's operational lapses.

Advertisement

This comes in after the crisis at India's aviation major keeps widening. Over 30 Indigo flights that were scheduled to depart from Delhi were cancelled early Thursday, sources told Republic Media Network.

Hyderabad saw about 33 flights cancellations, while over 70 Indigo flights had been cancelled from Bengaluru today.