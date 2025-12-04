Updated 4 December 2025 at 11:59 IST
Indigo Share Price Dragged 3% Lower After Nationwide Operational Disruptions
The share price of Indigo airlines' parent firm InterGlobe Aviation declined as much as 3.30% in Thursday's trading session to hit an intra-day low of Rs 5407.30 apiece on BSE, brought down post disruptions in the company's day-to-day operations.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
The share price of Indigo airlines' parent firm InterGlobe Aviation declined as much as 3.30% in Thursday's trading session to hit an intra-day low of Rs 5407.30 apiece on BSE, brought down post disruptions in the company's day-to-day operations.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday launched a probe into IndiGo’s widespread operational disruptions and directed the airline to submit a mitigation plan to prevent future cancellations and delays.
Over 1,200 flights cancelled during the review period, as per DGCA.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, the majority of disruptions have been credited to crew shortage and compliance with new FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limit) norms.
As per the latest update, the civil aviation regulatory body has demanded mitigation plans and is probing Indigo's operational lapses.
Advertisement
This comes in after the crisis at India's aviation major keeps widening. Over 30 Indigo flights that were scheduled to depart from Delhi were cancelled early Thursday, sources told Republic Media Network.
Hyderabad saw about 33 flights cancellations, while over 70 Indigo flights had been cancelled from Bengaluru today.
The internal crisis at Indigo now proves to be a downside for other aviation players in India as the Gurgaon-headquartered airline has occupied 9 out of 10 bays in Pune, sparking ground-level concerns.
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 4 December 2025 at 11:49 IST