IndiGo Shares Fall 4% After DGCA Show Cause Notice, Flight Cancellations Continue

Shares of IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost carrier, dropped another 4% on Monday, marking the seventh consecutive session of declines. The latest fall comes right after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) slapped the airline with a show-cause notice over widespread operational chaos.

Last week, the airline abruptly cancelled thousands of flights across the country, leaving countless travelers stranded at airports and triggering a sharp spike in ticket prices on remaining flights. The sudden fare surge forced the Ministry of Civil Aviation to step in and impose temporary caps to protect passengers.

With passenger anger mounting and regulatory scrutiny intensifying, IndiGo’s market value continues to take a serious hit as investors worry about reputational damage and potential penalties.

(This is a developing story)