Indigo Shares Surge 3% After CEO Quits; Analysts See No Major Strategic Shifts

The shares of low-cost passenger carrier IndiGo rose as much as 3% to hit a intra-day high of Rs 4512.20 apiece on Wednesday, March 11, after IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigned citing 'personal reasons'.

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, will in the interim period assume management of the affairs of the Gurgaon-headquartered airlines.

"Historically, leadership transitions have been smooth, with founder oversight ensuring continuity," brokerage Jefferies said in a note.

Further, it noted operational stability amid the Middle East crisis, clarity on summer schedules and progress on CEO succession as key factors to watch in the near term.

Meanwhile, HSBC noted that carrier is not expected to make major strategic shifts, with Bhatia likely to focus on operational efficiency and bolstering the airline's image.

Although IndiGo released only Elbers' resignation letter citing "personal reasons", Bhatia referenced the flights delays, and cancellations in December last year in an internal memo outlining his new role.

As per Elbers' resignation letter, he requested that his notice period be waived off. This exit move comes after serving at the helm of affairs when biggest Indian airline in terms of market share had to cancel 4,500 flights in December after failing to plan adequately for pilot rest and duty rules, stranding tens of thousands of passengers.

As of 12:01 pm, the shares of IndiGo was trading 26% higher at Rs 4,394 apiece