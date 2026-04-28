The Indian aviation sector is navigating its most turbulent trading session of the year as energy costs spiralled out of control.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) plummeted 2.79% to trade at ₹4,434.00, hitting an intraday low of ₹4,431.90 on the NSE. Meanwhile, SpiceJet shares sank 2.58% to ₹14.35 on the BSE. The broader pain extended to GMR Airports, which fell 3.4%, as investors worried that expensive tickets would kill passenger footfall.

Fuel Tax

The primary reason for the slide is the spike in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Prices in Delhi touched a record ₹2,07,341 per kilolitre this morning. Fuel typically accounts for 40% to 45% of an airline’s operating expenses. This surge, driven by Brent crude hovering near $110, has effectively wiped out the industry's profit margins.

ICRA Cuts Outlook to Negative

The sell-off intensified after a report from ICRA revised the industry outlook from "Stable" to "Negative." The ratings agency highlighted that a weakening rupee (currently near 94.40) is making dollar-denominated costs like aircraft leases and maintenance significantly more expensive. ICRA warned that domestic passenger growth could stagnate at just 0-3% this fiscal year.

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Brokerages Weigh

Specific brokerage reports have further dented sentiment:

Emkay Global Financial Services: Has slashed its Earnings Per Share (EPS) estimates for major carriers, noting that "compressed margins" are now inevitable.

Nuvama Institutional Equities: Warned that airlines may be forced to pass on a 20-25% fuel surcharge to passengers, which could lead to a massive contraction in summer travel demand.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz remains a threat. As global energy flows are disrupted, the risk of Brent crude breaching $115 is high. For Indian carriers, which operate on thin margins, every $1 rise in crude adds approximately ₹800-900 crore in annual industry-wide costs.