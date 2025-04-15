IndiGo Stocks Takes Off to Record Highs as Oil Prices Dip,Market Winds Turn Favourable

The Rahul Bhatia-led carrier opened at Rs 5,260.05, higher than its previous close of Rs 5,151, and surged nearly 4% to touch a record high of Rs 5,345. | Image: AI generated

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, soared to a new all-time high during intraday trading on the BSE on Tuesday, April 15. The rally was fueled by strong buying interest amid a buoyant stock market, underscoring growing investor confidence in the airline’s growth trajectory.

The Rahul Bhatia-led carrier opened at Rs 5,260.05, higher than its previous close of Rs 5,151, and surged nearly 4% to touch a record high of Rs 5,345. By around 1:45 p.m., the stock was trading 2.29% higher at Rs 5,265.

Brokerage firms remain upbeat

Brokerage firms attributed the stock’s upward momentum to sustained bullish sentiment around the aviation major, supported by strong passenger demand and operational resilience. With domestic and international travel steadily recovering, IndiGo appears well-positioned to capitalize on rising traffic and a favorable business environment.

Analysts suggest the market is pricing in expectations of healthy financial performance, continued fleet expansion, and the airline’s efforts to enter new international markets. Optimism over potential strategic developments and easing cost pressures is also believed to be contributing to the upbeat investor sentiment.

Motilal Oswal upgraded its rating on the stock from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Buy’ and raised its target price by 30%—from Rs 5,050 to Rs 6,550 per share. The brokerage firm cited stable Brent crude prices amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and strong domestic demand as key positives for the company.

Another leading brokerage also maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on InterGlobe Aviation, highlighting its strong growth potential, expanding global footprint, and efficient operations. The firm believes IndiGo is well-positioned to benefit from the continued recovery in air travel.