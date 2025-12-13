Updated 13 December 2025 at 18:38 IST
IndiGo to Pay Over ₹500 Cr to Stranded Fliers After 4,500 Flight Cancellations Chaos
IndiGo estimates ₹500+ Cr ($55M) payouts to passengers hit by 4,500 flight cancellations Dec 3-5 due to pilot roster failures. Targets those cancelled <24 hrs prior or stranded at airports. DGCA mandates 10% domestic winter cut; airline trims Q3 capacity, revenue forecast amid backlash.
IndiGo on Friday estimated a payout of more than 5 billion rupees ($55.19 million) in total to customers impacted by the carrier's mass cancellations last week.
The airline had scrapped around 4,500 flights last week because of poor pilot roster planning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded, following which it was directed by the civil aviation regulator to cut 10% of its domestic winter schedule.
The budget airline said in a post on X it was in the process of identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports on December 3, 4 and 5.
IndiGo will compensate customers whose flights were "cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports," it added.
IndiGo faced criticism for failing to plan for the new rest periods and duty rules, leaving planes grounded and disrupting travel plans.
The Indian carrier had on Wednesday cut its capacity and passenger unit revenue forecast for the third quarter in response to a reduction in its winter schedule.
Published On: 13 December 2025 at 18:38 IST