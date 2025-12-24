IndiGo Unveils Direct Delhi-London Heathrow Flights from Feb 2026: Affordable Boeing 787 Connectivity Boost

IndiGo will start direct flights between Delhi and London Heathrow on February 2, 2026. The airline plans to operate these flights five times a week using Boeing 787 aircraft. This new service will provide two types of seating options for passengers, including IndiGoStretch and Economy Class.

According to an IndiGo press release, the airline currently flies every day between Mumbai and London Heathrow. With the addition of the Delhi route, the carrier will operate a total of 12 flights to London each week. The Delhi to London flight, numbered 6E 0003, is scheduled to depart at 09:40 and arrive at 14:55 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The return flight from London, numbered 6E 0004, will depart at 17:15 and reach Delhi at 08:15 the following day.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to introduce direct flights between Delhi and London, offering more travel options between India and the United Kingdom. This follows the recent launch of our direct flights from Mumbai to London, and service from Delhi and Mumbai to Manchester. This new service is expected to support the growing demand for travel between the two cities for commerce, tourism, and visiting family and friends. IndiGo is committed to making international travel seamless and more accessible, while strengthening connectivity between India and key global destinations."

This new route is part of a larger plan to increase international travel from Delhi. Recently, the airline started flights to other cities like Denpasar, Krabi, Hanoi, Guangzhou, and Manchester. The company also announced that it will start direct flights to Athens in January 2026. Over the last year, the airline added 10 new international destinations and more than 30 new international routes from different parts of India.

