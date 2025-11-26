Infosys Buyback Date: Subscription Status, Price, Ratio, And Key Details

The share price of Infosys traded in green on Wednesday's trading session, the final day of the IT mammoth's buyback period. The Rs 18,000 crore worth Infosys buyback opened on November 20, and will close today.

Infosys share price opened higher at Rs 1,534.55 per share as against its previous close of Rs 1,530 apiece on the BSE Sensex. The stock rallied as much as 0.87 per cent to Rs 1,543.30 per share.

The Infosys share buyback has been oversubscribed. The NR Narayana Murthy founded company's buyback has crossed tendering above 50 crore shares mark.

Infosys is repurchasing 10 crore shares at Rs 1,800 apiece. The buyback price is 17.6 per cent higher than the previous closing price. Infosys share buyback record date was November 14.

Infosys buyback entitlement ratio for the small shareholders category is 2:11, and for the general category is 17:706. This means, small shareholders will be entitled to tender 2 equity shares for every 11 equity shares held on the record date.

All other eligible shareholders in the general category, the entitlement stands at 17 equity shares for every 706 equity shares held. However, the acceptance ratio could be different.