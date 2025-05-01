Infosys Finalizes Acquisition Of MRE Consulting In A $36 Million Deal

Infosys, which is an IT major, has completed the acquisition of technology and business consulting firm MRE Consulting for $36 million (approximately Rs 305 crore) in an all-cash deal.

The IT firm has acquired MRE Consulting through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Infosys Nova Holdings.

What Will This Acquisition Bring?

The acquisition, which has been made after the firm's announcement on April 17, brings newer capabilities for Infosys in trading and risk management, especially in the energy sector.

"Infosys is witnessing a significant rise in demand for digital transformation in energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM)," the company said in a statement.

"By combining MRE Consulting's deep E/CTRM capabilities with Infosys' established leadership in the energy, resources and utilities sector, Infosys will aim to further enhance its ability to drive value for clients in this critical area of their business. MRE brings new clients and synergies with new buying centres," the company added in the filing.

MRE Consulting is going to bring a team of more than 200 professionals.