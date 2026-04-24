Infosys Grants CEO Salil Parekh Shares Worth Rs 52 Crore

Infosys CEO and MD, Salil Parekh, has received board of directors approved stock grants worth Rs 51.75 crores.

The board approved the grants on Thursday after recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The awards will be issued under the company's 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan and the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

The stock incentive granted to Parekh includes performance-linked, ESG-linked and shareholder return-linked awards, while employee grants will vest over two to three years depending on the scheme and performance conditions.

Advertisement

Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh Grants

Infosys approved an annual performance equity grant totalling Rs 34.75 crore for Parekh in the form of restricted stock units under its 2015 plan. The award will vest 12 months from the grant date, subject to performance targets set by the board.

The Bengaluru-based company also approved an ESG-linked grant worth Rs 2 crore under the same plan. This will vest after 12 months if Infosys meets environmental, social and governance milestones determined by the board.

Advertisement

A total shareholder return-linked grant worth Rs 5 crore was also approved under the 2015 plan. This will vest on or after March 31, 2027, basis the IT firm's cumulative relative TSR performance over a two-year period.

Infosys also cleared a Rs 10 crore grant under the 2019 plan. This award will vest after 12 months, subject to performance criteria under that scheme.