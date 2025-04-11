sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 11th 2025, 11:26 IST

Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro Surge Up To 2% As IT Stocks Zoom On Trump Tariff Pause - Should You Buy?

Reported by: Anubhav Maurya
IT Sector
JP Morgan is turning cautious about the upcoming financial year. | Image: Meta AI

The Indian stock market opened strong after a holiday on Thursday and a volatile session on Wednesday. The positive mood was boosted by US President Donald Trump ’s announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs.

The Sensex opened at 74,835.49, up 988.34 points or 1.34% from the previous close of 73,847.15. Similarly, the Nifty 50 opened at 22,695.40, gaining 296.25 points or 1.32% from its previous close of 22,399.15.

IT Stocks Today

IT stocks were among the top performers. The Nifty IT index rose by 1.27%, and the BSE Focused IT index gained 1.40% or 531.56 points.

Top Gainers

HCL Technologies rose 2.87% to Rs 1,420, Mphasis gained 2.51% to Rs 2,170.50, and LTIMindtree increased 2.17% to Rs 4,199.55. Other gainers included Tech Mahindra (1.89%), Persistent Systems (1.87%), Infosys (1.65%), and Wipro (1.58%). Tata Elxsi went up by 0.75%, while TCS was flat with a small gain of 0.03%.

In the Nifty IT list, OFSS led with a 2.57% rise, followed by HCL Tech (2.51%), Mphasis (2.38%), LTIM (2.08%), and Persistent (1.92%). Infosys gained 1.70%, Tech Mahindra 1.64%, Wipro 1.46%, and Coforge 0.22%. TCS was the only stock to decline slightly, down 0.33%.

Should You Buy IT Stocks?

JP Morgan advises caution around earnings season. “We don’t recommend buying any stock into earnings,” they say, as they expect conservative guidance from companies like TCS and Infosys, which could push prices lower.

They believe large-cap IT stocks will become attractive after earnings announcements, especially if prices correct further. As for midcaps, the report states: “We would tactically buy closer to earnings as we expect multiples to be sensitive to negative comments from TCS/Infy earnings.”

Still, they remain selective: “We would still prefer to be lighter in IT positioning, so remain OW (overweight) Infy and the growth midcaps.”

IT stocks had earlier fallen after US President Donald Trump announced a 26% tariff on India and other countries. This matters because more than half of India’s $190 billion software exports go to the US, making the sector sensitive to changes in US business spending.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are purely informational and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds.

Published April 11th 2025, 11:24 IST

