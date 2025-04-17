Infosys Mysore Layoffs: CEO Salil Parekh Breaks Silence On Firing 400 Trainees

Infosys in February 2025 fired around 400 trainees at its Mysuru campus for not passing internal tests in three attempts. The company said these tests are a part of its routine training process.

“We have a rigorous way to test individuals, has been same for over 20 years,” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said about trainee layoffs in Mysuru after they allegedly failed to pass internal assessments".

India's second-biggest IT services provider, Infosys, reported a 199-employee headcount addition of employees for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The employee count of the company grew from 317,240 in the last fiscal to 323,578 in FY25 after hiring an additional 6,388 employees.

Mass Layoffs at Mysuru Campus

As per Republic Business exclusive report, the dismissal process included trainees being taken out in groups, requested to sign mutual severance agreements, and then exit the premises straight away.

"We are here to assist you in preparing better. We have made the decision to offer extra training and guidance from matter experts so you can clear the test successfully. Thus, the third attempt at generic FA2 Assessment initially planned for February 24 has been postponed. We shall inform you with new dates shortly," the mail read.

Postponement of Internal Assessments

After the layoffs, Infosys delayed internal evaluations for pending trainees by a week in order to allow extra preparation time, it said. The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) alleged that the delay was in response to their intervention.

The layoffs also revived concerns over Infosys' management of recent graduate induction. More than 2,000 graduates who had been issued offer letters in 2022 took almost two years to be inducted in October 2024.

As per Republic Business report, employee stated: "We were tricked into believing that we would get certificates, but now we were forced to sign mutual separation pacts. The compensation that was made available was just Rs 21,000—not even sufficient to recover the two years we spent in vain waiting for this position."

NITES complained to the central government in August 2024, which prompted intervention by the Karnataka state government.

Government Intervention