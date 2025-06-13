Infosys Q1 FY26 Results Date And Time ANNOUNCED! Quarterly Earnings Schedule - Check Details

Infosys has officially announced the date and time for its Q1 FY26 results. | Image: PTI

Infosys has announced the date and timing of its results release for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26. The IT powerhouse disclosed this in an exchange report on June 14, 2024.

Infosys's shares began down at Rs 1571.05 on the BSE on 13 June, 2025. On the BSE, the stock was trading at a day high of Rs 1,608.75, and an intraday low of Rs 1,570. The IT giant's shares closed at Rs 1,601.55, down 0.36 per cent from the previous closing of Rs 1,607.40 on the BSE.

Infosys Q1 Results 2025 Date and Time

In the exchange filing, Infosys told the bourses that the company's Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 22 and 23, 2025, to evaluate and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.

Infosys normally releases its earnings reports after market hours, which is at 3.30 pm.

“Approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on July 23, 2025, for their approval,” the company said in its exchange filings.

According to the applicable SEBI regulations, the IT behemoth trading window will be closed from June 16, 2025, and will re-open on July 28, 2025, for selected workers, directors, etc.

Infosys Q4 2024 Results

Infosys reported an 11.7% drop in net profit to Rs 7,033 crore for the March 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 7,969 crore in the same period last year. However, its profit rose 3.3% compared to the previous quarter, even though revenue fell by 2%. The company's revenue for the March quarter stood at Rs 40,925 crore, up 7.9% from Rs 37,923 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year FY25, Infosys posted a 1.8% increase in profit at Rs 26,713 crore, while revenue rose 6% to Rs 1,62,990 crore. Looking ahead, Infosys has forecasted a revenue growth of 0–3% in constant currency terms for the current financial year.

Infosys Share Price History

According to BSE data, Infosys stock has seen mixed performance over different time periods. In the past three months, it rose by 1.41%, but over the last six months, it fell sharply by 19.92%. Over the last one year, the stock gained 7.18%.

Looking at longer-term performance, the stock has increased by 22.69% in 2 years, 12.45% in 3 years, 131.40% in 5 years, and 224.10% over 10 years.