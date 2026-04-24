Infosys Share Price Plummets 3.5% After Q4 Results And Weak FY27 Guidance - Check Full Details

Infosys Share Price: IT Major Infosys' share price fell as much as 3.5% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1198.80 apiece on Friday, April 24 after the Bengaluru-based company posted it Q4 results after a decline in the Wall Street's trading session.

While the IT firm reported solid Q4 results, its weak guidance for FY27 renewed investor caution.

The stock was also under pressure in the US markets, with its ADR falling 4% to around $12.94, reflecting investor concerns over the company’s near-term growth outlook despite a largely in-line quarterly performance.

The South Asian nation's second-biggest IT services exporter's FY27 growth guided at 1.5–3.5% in constant currency terms, largely in sync with analyst expectations but falling at the lower end of some projections. The company also maintained its EBIT margin guidance in the range of 20% to 22% for the full year.

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Infosys Q4 Results Highlights

For Q4FY26, the company reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,501 crore, as against Rs 7,033 crore in the same period last year. EBIT margins increased by 20 basis points, while EBIT missed D-Street projections.

The revenue for the quarter surged 13.4% YoY and 2% QoQ to Rs 46,402 crore as compared to Rs 40,925 crore in Q4FY25. On the operating side, EBITDA expanded 13.6% YoY and 16.6% QoQ to Rs 9,743 crore. Operating margin remained flat on a YoY basis but improved 2.6% QoQ to 21% during the quarter.

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For FY26, Infosys reported a 10.2% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 29,440 crore, while revenue grew 9.6% YoY to Rs 1,78,650 crore. Operating profit increased 5.3% YoY to Rs 36,254 crore, though operating margins declined 0.8% YoY to 20.3%. Revenue growth in constant currency terms stood at 3.1% YoY.

Alongside its earnings, Infosys announced a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for FY26. The firm declared June 10 as the record date for the dividend, while the payout has been slated for June 25.