Infosys Share Price Surges Over 4% After Pact With Anthropic To Advance Enterprise AI Solutions

The shares of tech mammoth Infosys surged as much as 4.61% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,428.60 apiece in trade on Tuesday, February 17, after it announced its partnership with Anthropic to unlock "AI Value across Complex, Regulated Industries."

"This strategic collaboration with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development," according to an exchange filing.

The collaboration will begin in telecommunications with a "dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations."

The Bengaluru-headquartered company noted that this will further "expand across Industries, financial services, manufacturing, and software development."

A core focus will be on agentic AI – systems that go beyond answering questions to independently handling multi-step tasks like processing claims, generating and testing code, or managing compliance reviews.

Using tools like the Claude Agent SDK, Infosys and Anthropic will also help clients build “AI agents that can work persistently across long, complex processes rather than one-off interactions. The collaboration will also help organizations modernize legacy systems, combining Infosys Topaz and Claude to accelerate migration and reduce the cost of updating aging infrastructure.”

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, “AI is not just transforming business – it is redefining the way industries operate and innovate. Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organizations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible. From modernizing financial services with intelligent risk management and compliance, to enabling engineering businesses to lead with AI-driven design and manufacturing, the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of Infosys and Anthropic to accelerate AI value realization for global enterprises.

Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Anthropic, said, “There's a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry – and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise. Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing. Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and to create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance, and deep domain knowledge."