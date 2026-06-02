Infosys Shares Surge 6% After Launching AI-Powered Editorial Tool With German Media Group

The shares of tech mammoth Infosys surged as much as 6% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,278.90 apiece on Tuesday, June 2, after introducing an AI-powered journalism tool with Handelsblatt Media Group.

The German media group along with Infosys announced the launch of Editorial Link Intelligence (ELI), which leverages Infosys Aster, an AI-amplified marketing suite, developed “exclusively for Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche to elevate digital journalism”.

According to a bourse filing, "ELI is designed to help modernise Handelsblatt and WirtschaftsWoche's editorial operations and deliver more context-rich content experiences to its diverse reader base."

"Developed by Wongdoody, Infosys’ human experience agency, the solution analyses article content and metadata to intelligently recommend internal links that enhance narrative depth and reader navigation," it said.

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Infosys noted that its latest artificial intelligence driven tool will "streamline link curation and improves operational efficiency", while creating "more immersive and intuitive journey through complex topics for readers.

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Meanwhile, it is intended to drive measurable outcomes for publishers such as boosting engagement, and increasing time spent on the site.

Christian Herp, Chief Product Officer, Handelsblatt Media Group, said, "By integrating the tool into our content management system, it supports journalists in identifying and linking relevant content. In this way, we are sustainably enhancing the user experience and increasing customer satisfaction.”