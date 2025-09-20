'Innovation and Agility Are the True Drivers of Growth': Sahil Chalana and Gautam Kapoor| Republic Business Leadership Conclave

In a compelling fireside chat at the Republic Business Leadership Conclave, Sahil Chalana, CEO of Collegedunia, and Gautam Kapoor, Co-Founder and COO of Shiprocket, shared insights on steering startups through India’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

Chalana underscored the importance of understanding the evolving expectations of India’s youth. Collegedunia, a leading edtech platform connecting students to colleges and courses across India, leverages technology to simplify decision-making for millions of learners. “In today’s market, it’s not just about providing information—it’s about creating an experience that empowers students to make informed choices,” he said. He emphasized that agility and user-centric design are critical in building platforms that resonate with a digitally native generation.

Kapoor, who co-founded Shiprocket to revolutionize logistics for e-commerce sellers, discussed how technology and operational efficiency can unlock exponential growth for businesses of all sizes. “Our goal has always been to remove friction from the shipping process, enabling small and medium enterprises to scale seamlessly,” he explained. He added that the pandemic accelerated digital adoption, and companies that embraced technology quickly were able to thrive even in challenging circumstances.

Both leaders highlighted the transformative role of collaboration and innovation. Chalana noted that understanding customer behavior through data analytics is no longer optional—it’s essential for shaping products and services that stay relevant. Kapoor echoed this sentiment, adding that innovation is not limited to technology alone but also includes creative approaches to problem-solving and team management.

The discussion also delved into leadership philosophies in a startup environment. Chalana stressed the importance of fostering a culture that encourages experimentation and learning from failures. Kapoor added that resilience, coupled with clear vision, is key to navigating the uncertainties of growth and scaling operations effectively.