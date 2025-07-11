Inox Clean Energy Plans Rs 6,000 Crore IPO in Biggest Green Energy Push Yet

Inox Clean Energy has outlined a capital expenditure of Rs 6,500 crore, with a large part of it to be financed through the net proceeds of the public issue. | Image: Inox Clean Energy

In a big step for India’s green energy sector, Inox Clean Energy is preparing to launch a Rs 6,000 crore IPO. The company has filed confidential draft papers with SEBI to raise funds for its large-scale plans in clean energy production and manufacturing.

This will be the biggest public share sale by an Indian renewable energy firm so far, ahead of recent issues from Juniper Green Energy and Waaree Energies. The IPO is likely to dilute more than 10% of Inox Clean Energy’s equity, with the company’s post-issue valuation estimated at around Rs 50,000 crore, according to media reports.

"...the company has filed the pre-filled draft red herring prospectus with SEBI and the stock exchanges for the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares on the mainboard of the stock exchanges," said Inox Clean Energy in a public announcement published in a business newspaper. It also stated that the filing of the pre-filled DRHP does not necessarily mean that the company will proceed with the IPO.

As per reports, the majority of the public offer will consist of a fresh issue. JM Financial, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, IIFL Securities, and ICICI Securities have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the IPO.

Vertically Integrated Firm

Unlike many other energy companies, Inox Clean Energy manufactures its own solar cells and modules. This gives it greater control over its supply chain and helps reduce production costs. According to the company, this vertical integration improves margins and reduces reliance on third-party suppliers—an edge in today’s competitive market.

Organic Growth Plans

Inox Clean Energy, part of the $12 billion INOX GFL Group, is working to build a fully integrated clean energy business—from generating power to manufacturing solar components. As per media reports, the IPO proceeds will support this ambitious growth strategy.

The company has outlined a capital expenditure plan of Rs 6,500 crore, with a major portion to be financed through the net proceeds from the public issue. The funds will primarily be used to expand solar manufacturing capacity and to develop hybrid and solar power projects across key Indian states.

About the Company

INOX Clean Energy is involved in developing and operating renewable energy projects, as well as manufacturing solar cells and modules through its subsidiaries, INOX Neo Energies and INOX Solar. It currently operates 157 MW of installed capacity (107 MW from wind and 50 MW from solar), with another 400 MW under construction and a pipeline of more than 2.2 GW.