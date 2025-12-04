INR vs USD: What Matters To Reverse Rupee Depreciation? - Explained

Ahead of PM Modi and Russian President Putin's meeting, the rupee continued to decline to hit a new all-time low of Rs 90.43 on December 4, after having surpassed the 90 mark against the dollar on December 3.

Financial services veteran Paramdeep Singh said, "The rupee’s decline is being driven by a stronger US dollar, elevated US Treasury yields, and sustained foreign outflows from emerging markets."

The other key reasons behind the recent downfall trend witnessed in INR are as a result high trade deficits from expensive oil, metals and electronics imports, coupled with a strong dollar maintains pressure on the currency.

Which Key Factors Could Trigger A Rupee Appreciation?

"Over the next quarter, any reversal will depend on crude prices, export momentum, and continued RBI intervention to manage volatility. India’s healthy forex reserves, resilient growth, and relatively well-contained inflation provide an important cushion," Singh said.

"I believe the currency will stabilise once global risk sentiment improves and the US rate cycle shows clearer signs of easing," he said.

Meanwhile, for long-term investors, the rupee's movement "reflects global financial conditions more than domestic weakness, and it reinforces the case for calm, sensible currency diversification rather than panic, according to the Founder of Longtail Ventures.

Drawing attention to India's growth story, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "We have seen the lowest-ever inflation in the last few months. Foreign exchange reserves continue to be strong. Capital inflows and investments in infrastructure, consumer spending, all the levers of the economy have demonstrated a great deal of positivity."