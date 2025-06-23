INS Tamal, India's Last Foreign-Made Warship, To Be Commissioned On July 1 - All You Need to Know

The Indian Navy is all geared up to commission its last abroad manufactured warship INS Tamal, which will carry diverse range of missiles and surveillance systems, at Russia’s coastal city of Kaliningrad on July 1, 2025.

Interestingly, the word Kamal is a reference to "the mythical sword used for combat by Indra – the King of the gods", according to the Indian Navy's twitter handle.

Reportedly, the Russian manufactured 3,900-tonne multi-role stealth frigate is considered the eight in the Krivak class frigates series inducted from Russia over the last two decades.

Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, FOC-in-C, Western Naval Command, to attend as Chief Guest alongside senior Indian & Russian defence officials

What is the present strength of India's Navy?

The Indian Armed Forces' (IAFs) maritime branch reportedly has 59 vessels and warships under construction status, costing close to Rs 1.2 lakh crore,

According to Global Firepower Rankings 2025, following the USA and China, India stands in the 5th position globally, with its fleet total tonnage of 593,603 tonnes.

The Navy reportedly intends to expand to around 180 warships and 350 aircraft and helicopters by 2030.

Significant Features Of INS Tamal

The 125m long ship features is considered an ideal mix of Russian, and Indian cutting-edge tech and practices utilised in warship construction.

It's also integrated with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Stil surface-to-air missiles. Further, the warship is inclusive of advanced anti-submarine weaponry such as torpedoes and rocket systems.

The frigate has Shtil vertical launched surface-to-air missiles, an improved A190-01 100mm gun and a new age electro-optical/infrared Sandal V system.

Its further equipped with a 30mm close-in weapon system, heavyweight torpedoes, urgent attack anti-submarine rockets, apart from various surveillance and fire control radars and systems.

Upon commissioning, INS Tamal will join the ‘Sword Arm’ of the Indian Navy, the Western Fleet, under the Western Naval Command.

How Will INS Tamal Buoy India's Navy?

INS Tamal comes at a time when China is reportedly aididng Pakistan to augment its naval capabilities. In March, the south Asian nation received a Hangor-class submarine from China as part of a USD 5 billion deal.