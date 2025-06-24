Inside Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding: From $11M Budget to Star Guests - Everything You Need to Know

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and media personality Lauren Sánchez are tying the knot soon. While there’s been no official word from the pair, sources close to them have hinted at a possible summer wedding, which is scheduled from June 26 to June 28, 2025.

While some reports indicate that the ceremony could take place at Bezos’ Beverly Hills mansion or even aboard his luxury yacht Koru, where the couple got engaged in 2023, other reports, citing sources, claim that the ceremony is scheduled to take place in Venice, Italy. Insiders claim that preparations may already be underway, though the couple has kept details under wraps. If the wedding goes ahead, it’s expected to be a private but star-studded affair, possibly attended by celebrities, tech moguls, and high-profile guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. The invitees are understood to have been requested to make donations in their name as wedding gifts.

The wedding, which is expected to be one of the most extravagant this year, is expected to cost between $9.5 million and $11 million. From local pastries to handblown Murano glass, over 80% of the arrangements—including décor, catering, and gifts—are rooted in Venetian traditions, as per a newspaper report.

According to a Page Six report, citing a source, the couple had discreetly donated to local charities back in April as part of their wedding planning.

Jeffrey Preston Bezos is an American businessman best known as the founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce and cloud computing company. According to Forbes, as of May 2025, Bezos's estimated net worth stood at US$220.9 billion, making him the third richest individual in the world.

He was also the wealthiest person from 2017 to 2021, according to Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

So far, neither Bezos nor Sánchez has confirmed any wedding plans, and representatives have declined to comment.