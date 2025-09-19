Inside Story: How Rajan Bharti Mittal Secured Airtel’s First License and Changed Indian Telecom

Mittal began by taking the audience back to 1992, when Bharti was a “tiny company” with just $5 million in revenue and a team of 30. Despite their size, they decided to bid for India’s first mobile license, tying up initially with Australian telecom giant Telstra.



But at the eleventh hour, Telstra pulled out, saying Bharti was “too small.” Mittal recalled scrambling to form a new consortium, even as they competed against India’s biggest corporate names and global telecom players.



A Bold Bid That Shocked the Industry

Mittal revealed that Bharti took a daring approach with its technical bid. “When I went into the lift, others were carrying just three envelopes. We had a temple load of boxes,” he said.

Their aggressive pricing, offering a Rs 100 rental compared to competitors’ Rs 900-1,000, won them top technical marks and licenses for all four metros. “Our bid was so strong that it couldn’t be refused,” Mittal said, recalling how the decision even went to court but was ultimately upheld.



