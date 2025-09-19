Updated 19 September 2025 at 12:55 IST
Inside Story: How Rajan Bharti Mittal Secured Airtel’s First License and Changed Indian Telecom
Speaking at the Republic Leadership Conclave, Bharti Enterprises Vice Chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal recounted Bharti’s dramatic rise, from a $5 million company in 1995 to a $25 billion telecom powerhouse today. He shared the untold story of Airtel’s first mobile license bid, early roadblocks, and the role liberalisation played in Bharti’s success
At the Republic Leadership Conclave, Bharti Enterprises Vice Chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal traced the telecom giant’s journey from a $5 million company in 1995 to a $25 billion enterprise today.
Mittal began by taking the audience back to 1992, when Bharti was a “tiny company” with just $5 million in revenue and a team of 30. Despite their size, they decided to bid for India’s first mobile license, tying up initially with Australian telecom giant Telstra.
But at the eleventh hour, Telstra pulled out, saying Bharti was “too small.” Mittal recalled scrambling to form a new consortium, even as they competed against India’s biggest corporate names and global telecom players.
A Bold Bid That Shocked the Industry
Mittal revealed that Bharti took a daring approach with its technical bid. “When I went into the lift, others were carrying just three envelopes. We had a temple load of boxes,” he said.
Their aggressive pricing, offering a Rs 100 rental compared to competitors’ Rs 900-1,000, won them top technical marks and licenses for all four metros. “Our bid was so strong that it couldn’t be refused,” Mittal said, recalling how the decision even went to court but was ultimately upheld.
Setback of 1997: ‘Everyone Thought Our Story Was Over’
Mittal also spoke about the 1997 bidding round, which Bharti lost. “Everybody thought our story was over,” he said. But the company believed the bids were unrealistic, and history proved them right. Many licenses folded, allowing Bharti to expand through acquisitions.
Explosive Growth and Global Footprint
From making its first mobile call in November 1995, Bharti has grown into a telecom powerhouse with nearly $25 billion in revenues from the telecom business alone. Mittal credited this growth to being in the “right industry at the right time” and capitalising on India’s economic liberalisation.
Economic Reforms: A Game-Changer for India
“The economic independence that came in the early 90s propelled so many companies like ours. It’s a game changer for the country and for our generation,” he said. Mittal emphasised that Bharti’s story mirrors India’s growth story post-liberalisation.
